SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At the age of 10 or 11, did you ever think you're writing could be published in a book?
Well, a small group of students at Pottenger Elementary School in Springfield can officially say they've accomplished just that.
These students from Pottenger Elementary submitted short scary stories to Young Writers, an organization out of Peabody, Mass., in hopes that that at least one story would be published.
Out of 12,000 entries, nine stories from Pottenger were chosen and seven were published.
"They had to write a short story that was 100 words or less and it had to be based on some kind of scary theme," said teacher Kim Hyde.
Hyde wants to emphasize that she gave her students the option of doing the assignment, so when she received their stories, she was happy to see how passionate they were about writing.
"I think it's important for the kids to feel that what they are learning here is applicable and it's good for them to know they can achieve things that they set their minds to," Hyde explained.
When asked why they decided to participate in the assignment, some answers were simple.
"I want to have a career as an author when I grow up," said Brady Katalina.
Edgar Diaz added, "It just was fun because it was a creative thing to do."
Others just wanted to compete.
"Because I want to be better than my brothers at writing," said Terceirra Vaughn.
The book called 'Spooky Sagas' can be purchased online and a copy will be sent to the National Library in Washington D.C.
"To have someone important read my story, that's pretty cool," said Justice Laboi.
Hyde told Western Mass News the entire school is proud of the students because they are simply living out their school motto, which is "I did my best and my best is good enough, and that's all we ask for the kids. You did your best then that's good enough with us."
