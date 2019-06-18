SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Hampden County, defense attorneys said there's a growing problem. It's the shrinking number of defenders who can represent clients, unable to afford their own lawyers.
"They're extremely dedicated to the work that they do, but it became financially impossible to continue," said Don Frank, supervisor with the Hampden County Bar Advocates.
Everyone in the U.S. has a Constitutional right to have an attorney appointed to them if they can't afford one. Everyone in Massachusetts has a right to be released from custody if that lawyer isn't appointed within seven days.
A defense attorney told Western Mass News over the phone that's thanks to a 2004 ruling by the state's highest court.
"Their cases won't get dismissed, but they're going to come into court and they're going to be released," Frank explained.
Those who can't afford an attorney are appointed either a public defender, or a private lawyer working on a contract basis as a Hampden County bar advocate.
One former president of the Hampden County Bar Association told Western Mass News that the advocates are doing the lion's share of the work.
"Probably more than 80 percent of the population is represented by bar advocates just because the state does not have the capacity through their public defenders unit," said Trayvaun Bailey, former president of the Hampden County Bar Association.
Bailey said that the Hampden County bar advocates earn $53 an hour from the state, making the contract work impractical for the private attorneys looking to help those in need.
"The cost of living has increased over the last 15 to 20 years when the pay has only increased by $3 in the past 15 to 20 years," Bailey noted.
Both attorneys said the state legislature needs to increase the fees paid to the private attorneys.
"You need to raise the rates. It is important to have qualified and good defense council because it is part of our safety system," Frank said.
[Reporter: There are going to be some people who watch this and think 'Well, don't lawyers make enough money?']
"If the criminal justice system were to grind to a halt which, essentially, is really heading towards that, the public would feel the pinch of that," Bailey said.
The attorneys who are left will continue to be left with huge caseloads, sometimes handling 80 to 90 cases at one time.
"I know if I went through all of their cases there would be important things left undone, Frank explained.
That leaves more and more defendants with serious charges able to wait out the seven days.
"There is going to be a time when somebody...is charged with a very serious crime, we can't find a lawyer for him, and they're going to be released," Frank said.
Frank said in recent years, there were as many as 180 Hampden County bar advocates. He said in the last 18 months, that number has dwindled to around 140.
