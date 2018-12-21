WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A staffing shortage in the Westfield Police Department is causing problems for the city's school district resource officers.
"They've been requiring people to work multiple overtimes," said Westfield School Supt. Stefan Czaporowski.
Czaporowski told Western Mass News that a shortage of officers in the city's police department is spilling over into how their school resource officers operate.
"There are about 16 officers short for various shifts. There are number of folks were out on injuries and a few folks that are going to the state police and a few folks that are getting called up come January, military service," Czaporowski noted.
Czaporowski told us that there's one resource officer who polices the halls at Westfield High School, another one at the technical high school, and a third who floats back and forth between the two. He added that he's working with the mayor and with the chief of police to make sure all of the buildings have adequate coverage.
"The community officers don't just focus on the school. They focus on the community, but they're available to the schools," Czaporowski explained.
The elementary schools usually use those community police officers, who are still members of the Westfield Police Department, but Czaporowski said he's looking at using more for the high school.
"There's going to be some sort of mix and match of personnel, so that we will ensure that our schools are safe. It's a top priority for Westfield Public Schools," Czaporowski said.
Though the debate has swirled online, Czaporowski said few parents have actually contactd him directly about the issue.
"I've had one phone call and one email on this and everything else seems to be getting out there on Facebook," Czaporowski noted.
Even if the police shortage lasts until winter break is over, Czaporowski is confident it won't be permanent.
"It could last a week, a month, but there, hopefully there will be a resolution before February for sure and again, it's not that there will be no police presence. There will be presence, it may just not be 100 percent of the time. It's only going to be temporary until they're able to add more police officers to the force," Czaporowski said.
