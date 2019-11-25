SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday season falling between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than it was last year, meaning six fewer days to shop and get ready.
Not only is this expected to hurt retailers, but also it's also local charities.
It's that time of year where the Salvation Army's red kettles are out and the bells are ringing. Well, almost.
"Some locations have started up already, but we don't really gear up until after Thanksgiving," David Moore, commanding officer with the Salvation Army in Springfield.
That is why Moore said the timing of the holiday could really impact this year's bottom line.
"Christmas is a very busy time for us and, unfortunately, we will have less days for bell ringing which will impact us. I know the mall's concern is less shopping days, but we are concerned because the less days to shop is the less days to give also," Moore explained.
Moore told Western Mass News that at the Springfield Salvation Army, they could lose anywhere between $10,000 to $20,000 in donations because of the shortened seasons.
"Can we make it up? In some ways, yes, but can we make up that $10,000? I dont know. Hopefully, we can, but I don't know," Moore added.
It's not just Springfield that is anticipating a hit.
"In western Mass., Pittsfield, Greenfield, Holyoke, even Athol - the same situation: less days and much need," Moore said.
Moore said that one thing they've developed this year to combat the loss is a new program to sponsor a kettle.
"Would you like to sponsor a kettle for one day for $250? A weekend for $500? A week for $1,000? A whole season for $2,500?" Moore asked.
They also have a new feature that lets you donate directly from your phone.
"A new thing we have on the kettle is PayPal and GPay, because a lot of people come by and say 'I have no cash.' Well, in our society, they can do it on their phone," Moore noted.
Their hope is that with new and easy ways to donate, they can offset the fewer number of days with more ways to give.
