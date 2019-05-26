SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shots were fired on Liberty Street and a police official said shell casings recovered near Moriarty's Pub late Saturday night into Sunday.
Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that this happened just before 1:00 in the morning.
It was reported that no one was hurt and there was no damage but shell casings were recovered.
Moriarty's Pub did cooperate with police and shut down early.
This is not the first time a shooting has happened near the pub.
Last weekend police responded to an overnight shooting near the pub where one shell casing was recovered and a vehicle was hit.
While the major crimes unit is now investigating, we are also learning that the licensing committee will now also be reviewed what, if any, role that the bar played into the shooting.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said: "As I have done in the past with other troubled establishments, appropriate sanctions will be reviewed and considered all the way up to revocation of any and all licenses."
