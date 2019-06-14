CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gunshots were heard on Thursday evening in the Stonina Dr. and Plante Circle area.
Chicopee Police Department was called to the scene at 9:40 p.m.
Officers were able to locate spend rounds on the ground.
The rounds did make contact with apartments on Stonina Drive.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Chicopee detectives are currently investigating the scene.
Police are asking if anyone has any further information to contact the Chicopee Police Department detectives at (413)-594-1740, reference case 2700.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.