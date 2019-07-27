SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a shots fired call overnight in Springfield on Mulberry Street.
Western Mass News first learned about the shooting incident from a witness who heard multiple shots fired and then saw a heavy police presence in the area.
This was just before 4:50 a.m. Saturday.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could see all kinds of police activity.
We also saw cones being placed on the ground to mark evidence.
The Springfield Police Department confirming a couple of shell casings were located.
There are multiple apartment buildings on this street.
However, there were no reports of any injuries or structures, vehicles hit.
Further details about the investigation have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.