WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Traffic to and from The Big E can be a hassle, but add in nearby construction on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge, and those delays could get heavier.
In an effort to alleviate some of that congestion, fair officials have announced that The Big E is teaming up with King Ward Coach Lines to provide shuttle service from several locations across the area to and from the fair.
King Ward shuttles will run from:
- Enfield Square Mall - Buses will run every 30 minutes on Saturdays and Sunday, as well as on Connecticut Day (Sept. 18), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the commuter lot near the former Macy's location
- Holyoke Community College - Buses will run every 30 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Lot Q
- Return trips for both shuttles leave the fair every half hour until 11 p.m.
Tickets for the shuttle, which includes fair admission and round-trip transportation, are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 6 to 12. The round-trip shuttle only for ages 6 and up is $5.
Shuttle tickets can be purchased with cash only on-site from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking at both Enfield Square Mall and HCC is free.
More information on the Enfield and HCC shuttle service can be found here
In addition, other shuttle options will be available to get to the fair, including:
- MGM Springfield - Daily: free shuttles will run to and from the fair hourly. For more information, CLICK HERE
- Union Station, Springfield - Saturdays, Sundays, and Connecticut Day: The Hartford Line offers train service to Union Station where - on Saturdays, Sundays, and Connecticut Day - people can take a free shuttle from Union Station Gate #24 to and from the fair
King Ward will also offer a door-to-door service daily right from your home to The Big E. Prepaid reservations are required. For more information and pricing, contact King Ward at (413) 593-3939 or CLICK HERE
For more information on getting to the fair, including directions and parking, CLICK HERE.
This year's Big E runs from Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 29.
