Side of St. James Avenue Bridge in Springfield reopened following extensive repairs.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - All lanes on the northbound side of the St. James Avenue Bridge were reopened Wednesday morning.
The northbound side of the bridge, which goes over the CSX rail line and Route 291, was originally closed down on Sunday, October 21st for emergency repairs.
According to the office of Mayor Domenic Sarno, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation informed the city of Springfield that there was an issue with the concrete bridge deck, and, originally, would take about three to four weeks to complete the project.
We previously spoke with Springfield D.P.W. Director, Chris Cignoli, back in October, who stated that there were three holes in the bridge, and the work was extensive and needed to be fixed immediately.
"The issues they have there are in three different locations within the bridge deck," Cignoli stated back in October. "It's not like just fixing one, two, and three. Each one is interdependent on each other so they want to make sure they get it all done."
Even though the southbound side of the bridge still remained open, the closure still caused plenty of headaches for local drivers.
