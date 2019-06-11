SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An inspirational act of kindness took place over the weekend at the Hanson concert at MGM Springfield.
A couple, hard of hearing, was surprised by the unselfish act of one woman.
Brittany Morin Mezzadri has been a Hanson fan for as long as she can remember, so when she found out MGM Springfield was hosting a concert. she had to get tickets.
At the concert, Brittany noticed a young couple hard of hearing standing next to her at The Plaza at MGM Springfield.
Many concerts have been held at The Plaza, but what transpired next was a surprise and inspiration to everyone involved.
“So when the show started, they asked 'Do you mind signing 'Mmmbop' when it comes on?' I was like I'll do as much of the show as I can for you if you'd like," Brittany added.
Even though Brittany loves Hanson and has seen them 25 times, she never interpreted a concert, but instantly,she jumped into action, turned her back on the concert and faced the young couple, so she could sign the lyrics for them.
“It was a really awesome opportunity to share with other fans in a really new way.” Brittany explained.
The young couple Brittany was able to help, stopped by Western Mass News to share their story. They explained they never expected this to happen, but Brittany's signing changed their entire concert experience.
“Oh absolutely. It was wonderful. We were able to connect with the band and signs, it was perfect, it was perfect match for us," said Timothy Colby of Holyoke through an interpreter.
Timothy and his girlfriend. Jamie, said they rely on vibrations to be able to listen and enjoy music and they feel this story shows music can bring anyone together.
“It makes it feel so much more amazing. I feel so much more connected. I feel like I’m with everyone else," said Jamie Michalski through an interpreter.
The video of Brittany signing for Jamie and Tim has gone viral on Twitter, reaching over 3,000 views.
Now, the three new friends said they plan on staying close and continuing to bond over their love for Hanson.
“I feel like we became friends right away and we will be friends forever," Jamie added.
The group was also invited by MGM Springfield to enjoy a complimentary meal at The Chandler Steakhouse.
