HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The fluctuating temperatures so far this winter have been raising concerns for gardeners across western Mass, but the predicted snow and ice for Thursday may actually be a blessing for some.
The nursery supervisor, Dan Ziomek at Hadley Garden Center told Western Mass News that some plants that normally bloom in March have already bloomed.
He said that they are hoping the predicted snow will help to slow blooming down.
"We want a constant temperature and we just haven’t been able to get that this winter," Ziomek said.
Signs of Spring have already sprung at Hadley Garden center.
Some plants being picked now, usually aren’t ready until March.
A sign that means other plants and flowers, may not be far behind.
"If these temperatures continue they will awaken soon. Plants like it nice and even throughout the winter months, we’ve been up and down quite a bit already, fortunately, we haven’t been too far down that’s when the damage really occurs," Ziomek explained.
Ziomek told Western Mass News that the predicted snow may be a good thing.
He said it could help the plants realize that it’s not time to bloom yet.
"Snow is a great insulator and keeps plants warm during the winter months and we haven’t had that the last few winters the way we used to have it so it’s going to affect things long term in ways we don’t know yet. It could help to slow things down, early spring bulbs that might want to pop up, other perennial plants that want to pop up out of the ground because of the warming, it’ll certainly slow things down and protect them," Ziomek explained.
But he says now would be the time to start thinking about spring planting and starting plants indoors to make sure they will last.
"You can control their environment a little better and slow them down by putting them in a cooler spot and control how fast they come along better than a plant outside in the conditions we’ve been given," Ziomek noted.
Ziomek said it’s too early to tell how the fluctuating temperatures this winter will impact the flowers come to Spring, but he said if the temperatures continue this pattern, they will be in more danger.
