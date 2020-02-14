WEARE, NH (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Weare man.
According to authorities, 89-year-old Gerard Lemay was last seen leaving his home Tuesday morning.
Lemay is described as a 5'7" male with white hair, hazel eyes, and weighs approximately 165 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue, flannel, hooded sweatshirt, a green t-shirt, black shoes, and gold-rimmed prescription glasses.
Lemay is believed to be driving a yellow 2008 Hyundai Accent with New Hampshire plates 2647932.
Lemay was possible seen on Rt. 25 in Plymouth, NH on Wednesday around 3:00 p.m.
Officials say Lemay was seen on Wednesday between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Methuen, MA.
This is not the first time Lemay has gone missing.
The last time he went missing, he was located in Laconia, NH.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Frisbie of the Weare Police Department at 603-529-7755.
