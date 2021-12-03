OXFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Oxford.
According to officials, 73-year-old Daniel Ausmus was last seen around noon on Thursday driving a white 2016 Nissan Altima with Massachusetts plate number 12GN38.
Police say Ausmus was going to UMass Medical Center in Worcester but never arrived. He is described as a white man who is 5ft 11 inches tall and weighs 190lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
Ausmus was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue plaid flannel shirt, cream colored winter jacket with a brown collar, black sweatpants and blue slip-on Sketcher shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact Officer Losee at 508-987-0156.
