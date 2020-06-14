SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Firefighters are currently battling a working fire at a barn on Silver Lane.
Officials said around 7 p.m. on Sunday they have closed Silver Ln as they continue to fight an active fire.
The Montague Fire Department confirmed to Western Mass News they were called for mutual aid to help extinguish the flames.
There is no word at this time on the cause for the fire or if anyone is injured.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
