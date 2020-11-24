NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the end of an era in Northampton as an iconic business prepares to close up shop.
Silverscape Designs has begun its 'going out of business' sale.
The building at the corner of Main and King Streets has been a fixture for decades. Silverscape has been offering one-of-a-kind jewelry and art in that location since 1993.
The sale began Tuesday and includes everything, even the fixtures and furniture.
It's scheduled to continue until all inventory is gone.
