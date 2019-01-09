Silvin Road in Chicopee closed due to water main break.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials from the Chicopee Water Department are on scene at Silvin Road investigating a water main break.

Silvin Road has been closed so that crews can mend the issue more efficiently.

It is unclear when exactly the incident took place or what caused the water main break.

Officials have not stated when they anticipate the road reopening.

This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

