CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee roadway has reopened following an earlier water main break.
Acting DPW Superintendent Allan Starzyck told Western Mass News that between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, water was seen leaking onto Silvin Road.
Crews arrived and found that a 50 to 60 year old pipe had cracked.
The pipe was repaired around 11 a.m.
Silvin Road was closed for a time, but has since reopened.
