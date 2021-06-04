SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A one-car crash in Springfield caused traffic delays on the highway Friday morning.
Crews were called to the crash on 291 WB at Armory Street just before 7 a.m.
The left lane of the highway was temporarily blocked as the vehicle had to be extracted from behind the guardrail.
A work crew was set up on 291 WB at St. James Ave which caused some backups.
The crash cleared just before 8 a.m. All lanes of the highway have been reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.