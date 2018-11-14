Wilbraham police cruiser generic file

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A single-car accident has closed a section of Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham this evening.

Wilbraham Police said Stony Hill Road is closed between Mark Road and Dipping Hole Road.

Police confirmed the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. 

There's no word yet on when the area will be reopened, or if anyone was hurt.

