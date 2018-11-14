WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A single-car accident has closed a section of Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham this evening.
Wilbraham Police said Stony Hill Road is closed between Mark Road and Dipping Hole Road.
Police confirmed the crash occurred just before 5 p.m.
There's no word yet on when the area will be reopened, or if anyone was hurt.
Western Mass News will continue to update this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.