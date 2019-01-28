A single car crash closed North King St. to traffic this morning.
Northampton police say it happened near the River Valley Co-op around 1 a.m.
We're told the driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries-and a utility pole came down.
No word on the cause of the crash.
