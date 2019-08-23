Single-vehicle accident on I-91 in Deerfield causes headaches for travelers.

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A one-vehicle accident on I-91 in Deerfield caused some problems on the roads for travelers.
According to Mass State Police officials, troopers were called to a single-vehicle accident on the northbound side of I-91 in Deerfield around 10:30 Thursday night.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of a vehicle had fallen asleep at the wheel and had struck a guardrail.
Debris from the accident was scattered across the roadway and forced a total of five vehicles to pull off to the side of the road.
Medical personnel were called in to assist as a precaution.
We're told the driver refused medical treatment.
No other injuries were reported.
It is unclear if any of the vehicles needed to be towed away from the scene.
