SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The death of Hollywood director John Singleton on Monday comes less than two months after actor Luke Perry died. Both of them died after suffering strokes.
Their deaths serve as reminders that strokes can happen at any age.
Singleton and Perry are two Hollywood names that were recently in the press, not for their accolades, but for passing away after suffering strokes.
Their deaths came as a shock to many, but according to the American Stroke Association, strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in adults in the United States.
“We traditionally think of stroke as a disease as older patients, but we do see it in younger patients quite a bit," said Dr. Jesus Duffis with Baystate Medical Center.
Court filings described 51-year-old Singleton's death was from a “major stroke” while Perry, 52, suffered a “massive stroke” that eventually led to his death.
“I think the key thing we can learn from Luke Perry and John Singleton's experience is that’s it never too early to become best friends with your primary care doctor, it's never too early to visit regularly," Duffis explained.
Duffis told Western Mass News the disease can come out of nowhere, but there are warning signs you can look for.
“Things like symmetry in the face, one side of the face is drooping compared to the other side, one arm is weak compared or one leg compared to the other side or speech is gargled or nonsensical,” Duffis noted.
Even if you don’t have any of the warning signs, there are risk factors that fall into two categories: modifiable and non-modifiable.
Modifiable risks include high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, and a diet in high saturated fats, high cholesterol, physical inactivity, and obesity, while non-modifiable risks include age, gender, and race.
Duffis added that some young patients may suffer strokes if they experience neck or brain injuries, but he said the most important take-away is to schedule regular visits with your doctor.
“Your body is like a car. You don’t want to wait to hear that clank sound to go to the mechanics. You want to keep up the maintenance, even if it's just getting an oil change or blood pressure tested. It's just seeing your doctor recently," Duffis said.
