GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of a Granby roadway is closed due to a sinkhole.
Granby Police said Aldrich Street, between Route 116 (Amherst Road) and Amherst Street, is closed, along with the bridge near the water wheel building.
They explained that a sinkhole has formed between the side of the road and the building.
Crews from the town's highway department are now waiting for MassDOT to respond to inspect the area and the bridge.
Western Mass News has a crew headed to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
