Sinkhole near Strathmore Bridge in West Springfield could pose hazard to drivers.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are asking travelers to remain cautious when traveling near over the Strathmore Bridge.
According to Lt. Ryan of the West Springfield Police Department, officials were alerted that there was a sinkhole in the breakdown lane just before the bridge Thursday afternoon.
Lt. Ryan states that it's approximately two feet wide and approximately three to four feet wide.
Drivers are asked to remain vigilant when traveling in that area.
Local officials will gather tomorrow to assess the issue and determine what the next steps are going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.