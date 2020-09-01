SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local DJ from Springfield just received a major accolade after her mix was chosen to air on SiriusXM.
The best part is she said none of this could’ve been possible without the support of the Springfield community.
“What’s funny is that I always wanted to be on SiriusXM, but I never knew how I was going to do it, but I was like I’m going to do it,” said Nicole Nell.
Nell, professionally known as DJ Nicki Nell, is about to go over the airwaves across the country to showcase her talent.
“They started to do and offer a contest to be a guest DJ on Pitbull’s Globalization SiriusXM radio and you had to put together a 55 minute, high-energy mix that shows off your best skills and best blends…They ended up announcing the winner last Friday morning and it ended up being me,” Nell explained.
Nell, born and raised in Springfield, graduated from Central High School, then went on to STCC to get a business degree, which inspired her to become a DJ in 2011 and start her own entertainment business.
“I’m very proud to represent the 413 on a global format,” Nell explained.
While many people are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nell told Western Mass News she was taking advantage of being home.
“If it wasn’t for this pandemic honestly, I would never have had the downtime to put together this mix. It literally took me two-and-a-half weeks to do. I was working 10 hours a day, sleepless nights right behind me, locked in my office,” Nell said.
However, without the support of the Springfield community, Nell said her dreams wouldn’t be coming true.
“When you’re in a position like me, you need a support system. When you’re an artist, you need a following and that support from people and I’m telling you, I have the best people that have my back,” Nell added.
If you want to support Nell, you can listen her hour-long set on Pitbull’s Globalization on SiriusXM, channel 13, on Friday morning at 10 a.m.
“Anybody who does tune in, make sure you take a picture of it. It’s going to see my name on there and DJ Nicki Nell, then under it will say ‘Springfield, MA.’ Definitely take a picture of it, tag me whatever you can do,” Nell noted.
