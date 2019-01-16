SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The sister of America Lyden, one of Stewart Weldon't alleged victims, is speaking out after a pre-trial hearing held Wednesday morning.
Lyden's body was found in Weldon's home, along with the remains of two other women.
Under the watchful eyes of his alleged victim's family members, Weldon did not appear in court for his hearing today.
Jennifer Gibson said that Weldon's absence today makes her feel as though her accused killer has more rights and protections than her sister did.
"Even if he's in custody, bring him in. We came in. I took time off of work," Gibson explained.
For more than an hour, Gibson sat, waiting for her sister's alleged murderer, Stewart Weldon, to appear in court., but he never did.
"You can't come here and my taxes are paying for where you're sleeping. It's ridiculous," Gibson said.
Gibson - who did not want to have her face shown on camera - told Western Mass News that seeing Weldon in court is part of knowing that Lyden's death and the other two victims won't be forgotten.
"It's heartbreaking knowing that he didn't even show up. We knew ahead of time that he might have not shown up, but for him not to show up and have a show up and sit through it, it's a never-ending nightmare and justice needs to be served for all of them. I'm broken and I never will be healed and no matter if there's justice, there's no healing," Gibson said.
In the meantime, Gibson attends a local support group for the families of homicide victims.
"It feels wonderful knowing that then I have someone who knows what i'm going for through and knows how I'm feeling," Gibson said,
Weldon is charged with three counts of murder and 49 other counts related to what investigators found in his Page Boulevard home back in May.
The next step in Weldon's case is set for February 6. That's for a motion hearing, but his attorney doesn't expect him to actually appear in court again until March 27 for another pretrial hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.