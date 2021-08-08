SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A portion of day two of the Harambee festival in Springfield centered around giving back to young people in the city.
The local group Sisters 4 Life presented $7 thousand in scholarship money to college-bound high school seniors.
The group, partnering with the Big Will Express athletic organization, presenting a portion of $11 thousand raised for students entering college this fall. The scholarship fund stemmed from a North versus South-end competition between members.
The team of over forty women reaching out to those in the community to raise these funds and then distributing them in the form of $1 thousand scholarships. Western Mass News spoke to Joyce Calhoun, the president of the Big Will Express. she told Western Mass News it is their mission to do everything they can to give opportunities to young people within the city.
“They are our future and we want what's best for them and whatever we can do in our community to help raise money and give scholarships to the youth in our communities and surrounding communities is very important," said Calhoun.
The group has plans to continue its outreach focusing on young people from all backgrounds. Calhoun added that they are already coming up with plans to fundraise and present even more scholarships next year.
