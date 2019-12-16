SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is just nine days away and that means time is winding down for the local marines conducting this year's Toys for Tots drive.
Earlier today, Sitterly Movers came to our Western Mass News studios to pick up the massive amount of unwrapped toys from our Toys for Tots drive.
All of the new, unwrapped toys dropped off at our studio are now en route to children in need across western Mass.
Bill Cloudh from Sitterly Movers said it brings him joy and happiness to be able to participate in this campaign.
"I like it. I think it's great for the kids that are a little unfortunate than most of us. It makes me feel good inside to do this for the kids." Cloudh explained.
There were a record number of children in need this year.
Between individual families, who had already applied for help, and all of the non-profit groups they serve, there was a total of 80,000 children on the marines' Christmas list.
This year, we received a variety of toys for all ages from you, our generous viewers that ranged from teddy bears, musical instruments and a whole lot more!
The western Mass Toys for Tots campaign covers the Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and hampered counties.
Thanks to the numerous donations, local marines running this year's campaign said they can provide children with at least one gift and a few stocking stuffers.
We thank you for all your contributions and hope to see you again next year!
