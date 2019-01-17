SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people are under arrest following a narcotics investigation in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that for the last two months, members of the department's narcotics unit have been investigating illegal narcotics sales at two apartments at one Dwight Street building.
Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant and made six arrests.
Walsh noted that during the search, police found 575 bags of heroin, 19 grams of cocaine, 36 grams of raw heroin, and $626 in cash.
Five of the six suspects are facing charges including heroin trafficking (more than 36 grams), cocaine trafficking, possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, and conspiracy to violate drug law:
- Saul Nieves, 34, of Springfield
- Angel Dehoyos Jr., 36, of Springfield
- Luis Pabon, 39, of Holyoke
- Walesca Pabon-Oliveras, 29, of Springfield
- Brenda Deleon, 37, of Springfield
The sixth suspect, 43-year-old Felix Burgos of Springfield, is being charged with possession of a Class A drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.