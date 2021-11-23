LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A four-alarm fire tore through a Longmeadow shopping plaza early this morning.

“I saw some smoke and I was like “Holy sugar,’” said Carmino Santianello, a baker at Armata’s Market.

Fire ripped through the Longmeadow shopping plaza early Tuesday morning and destroyed a dozen businesses, including Armata’s Market.

Santianello has been the market’s baker for the past six years. He told Western Mass News that he was downstairs working on Thanksgiving orders when suddenly he was told to get out of the store.

“I’m a baker. I get here early in the morning every day and I was baking like crazy because Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so getting everything ready and the next thing, you know it was about ten of six or five after six, I’m not really sure, and one of the produce guys yelling ‘Carmen, Carmen, Carmen’ and I’m like ‘What?’ and I had no idea,” Santianello added.

He said he's thankful he was able to get out safely, but as for his baked goods, Santianello explained, “I had all my ovens full of stuff - rolls and pies. I actually put some pecan pies in the oven just before this all happened. It’s a total loss now. It really stinks.”

Western Mass News obtained video from a viewer who woke up to heavy smoke and flames.

Next door at The Bottle Shop Discount Liquors, owners are facing a similar situation.

“I got a call 6:30, my brother said The Bottle Shop is on fire,” said Bottle Shop owner Rob Thomas.

Thomas told Western Mass News that his father built this store back in 1962 when Shaker Road was only a dirt path.

“It’s completely gone. I asked Jimmy and said what do we need to do about boarding up The Bottle Shop and he said ‘There’s no Bottle Shop left to board up’ and he’s right. It’s gone,” Thomas added.

However, Thomas said this isn’t the end for them.

“The sun comes up the next day. The Bottle Shop will be back,” Thomas explained.

Dearborn said the cause and origin of the fire will take some time to determine due to the extent of the damage.