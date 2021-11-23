LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mutual aid from 13 companies responded to a four-alarm fire at a Longmeadow shopping plaza Tuesday morning.
Western Mass News first received reports of a fire at the Maple Center Shopping Center around 6:30 a.m. While on the way to the scene, our crews spotted thick black smoke from over a mile away.
According to Longmeadow Fire officials, six businesses were impacted and are being considered a total loss.
Rob Thomas tells Western Mass News his brother owns the Bottle Shop Liquor Store, which is located in the plaza.
"I got a call at 6:30 a.m. My brother said The Bottle Shop is on fire. We got here and talked to the firemen and they said we thought we could contain it to the middle but the wind took it right down to Armata's," said Thomas.
In a video sent to our newsroom, you could see heavy flames coming from the strip mall which is located on Shaker Road at the corner of Maple Road.
By 9:30 a.m. the bulk of the fire was extinguished. Crews say they are now in overhaul. The Longmeadow Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
Officials say business owners will be meeting with the town manager to discuss the next steps for employees.
No one was injured in the fire.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.