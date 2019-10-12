AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The scare capital of New England is taking fear to a whole new level.
Communications Manager, Jennifer McGrath told Western Mass News there were over 1500 hopeful coffin dwellers but just six were selected.
"We picked people we felt their story spoke to us. Contestants will lay like this with the top closed for 30 hours I don't know about you guys but I couldn't do it," McGrath explained.
With only one short break of 13 minutes every 3 hours, it's competitive.
But for Daniel Bellacicco from Hudson, New York has a more important goal in mind.
"On my shirt here it says your fight, my fight. My mom has multiple sclerosis so I'm doing that for her she also has lupus. I don't know I just want to show there's a cure for all of us - a champion to arise," Bellacicco said.
The spooky six hail from not just New York, but also Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.
Boston resident, Jazmin Sanclemente came with a plan.
"I'm just going to nap the whole time," Sanclemente said.
But that could get tough.
"We have the wheel of freight every 2 hours starting at noon we're going to spin it with crazy stuff on it like chicken liver, crickets or ride our crazy rides and they get one get out of dare card but that's it everything else they either do it or lose it!" McGrath explained.
And there can only be one champion as contestants are eliminated through challenges based on time until there's only one person left standing at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition to a check of six hundred dollars, the winner of the 2019 coffin challenge will receive gold season passes for 20-20 and a pair of the haunted house passes for 2019 with ride exit passes for the ultimate experience.
"They are competitive they are fierce they are determined they are strong and I think we picked the best contestants we could," McGrath noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.