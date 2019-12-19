SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six people are without a place to call home after a fire tore through a multi-family home Thursday afternoon.
According to Springfield firefighter Sean Walker, crews were called to a two and a half story residence at 358 Wilbraham Road after receiving a report from passerbys stating that smoke and fire was emitting from the residence.
We're told that all of the occupants made out of the home safely.
It took crews forty-five minutes to get the flames under control.
At one point, firefighters were forced to evacuate the home due to the high winds, which caused the fire to spread faster.
The Red Cross is assisting the four adults, two children, and a dog that were displaced by the fire.
Walker says that the home sustained approximately $150,000 in damages.
One firefighters was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for minor burns.
That firefighter has since been released from the hospital.
One adult was also taken to Baystate Medical Center after experiencing, what was described as, an unrelated medical event.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, the Springfield Police Department, and the office of the State Fire Marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.