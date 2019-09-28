Six displaced after fire tears through Holyoke home.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A second-alarm fire has left a total of six people without a place to call home.
According to Capt. Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department, around 6:00 p.m., crews were called to a report of a structure fire at a home at 68 Fairfield Avenue.
Crews arrived to find that the front of the single-family residence was fully involved in flames.
Firefighters worked quickly to try to not only douse the flames, but also get all of the occupants out of the home.
Within ten minutes, all of the firefighters were ordered out of the home due to the severity of the flames.
A second alarm was also sounded shortly after crews arrived on scene, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns be brought in.
Approximately thirty minutes after crews arrived on scene, the home began to collapse.
Capt. Cavagnac stated that firefighters encountered trouble when their water supplies began to run low, prompting crews to take a hose extension over to Lincoln Street and used water from a hydrant on the street to help douse the flames.
We're told a young couple with a baby, a young man, and an elderly couple were all inside when the fire broke out and were able to escape the home safely.
Capt. Cavagnac requested that the American Red Cross be brought in to assist those residents that were displaced by the fire.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Upon further investigation, officials say that they believe the fire originated on the first floor in the front of the single-family home.
As of 7:55 p.m., crews remain on scene and are continuing to work on extinguishing the flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department.
