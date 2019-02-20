SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six people are without a home after a fire tore through a home on Fern Street Wednesday morning.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, says that firefighters were called to 15 Fern Street for a report of a fire.
When crews arrived on scene, Leger stated that firefighters had located a fire that had originated in the basement of a home, and extended to the kitchen wall, which is located on the first floor.
Crews worked swiftly, and were able to quickly douse the flames.
Thankfully, no one was injured, however.
Leger stated that six people have been displaced as a result, and are being assisted by members of the Red Cross.
The home sustained between $20 and $30,000 in damages.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the fire was caused by a clothes dryer that had overheated.
