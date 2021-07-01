AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Six Flags will open Friday for the Fourth of July weekend. Park representatives announced the rides and attractions will reopen after two days of being closed for storm cleanup.

The strong winds from Tuesday took trees down not only in the park but in the yards of those who live nearby. After days of sawing and trimming and cleanup, people on this road are looking forward to relaxing for the holiday.

As day two of storm cleanup continues for Six Flags New England, the same is happening for Vanessa Paquette down the road. The Agawam teen gave us a summary of how Tuesday's strong winds and rain wreaked havoc in her backyard.

"The tree in front of me broke and it fell and broke the fence there and then it broke the tree over there but that is still hanging by some vines," said Paquette.

Back at the theme park, Six Flags cleaned up more than a dozen downed trees after being closed for two days in a row. While park reps said the Fireball ride will be closed Friday when the park reopens, most other attractions should be good to go for the Holiday weekend.

"Rain does not stop us. And of course, thunder and lightning safety is utmost paramount when it comes to our team and working outside. We’re committed, we’re a family here at Six Flags. I mean many of us have been working here for decades and we understand the value of what we do to western Massachusetts and beyond and we need to get open tomorrow for our guests," said Six Flags Marketing & Public Relations Manager Jennifer McGrath.

Days of clean-up hopefully ending with a fun Fourth of July weekend, as the park prepares to welcome guests for fireworks.

"We feel after a year of COVID we want to be bigger and better," said McGrath.

For Paquette, it will be the continuation of a low-key tradition only possible for someone living right on the edge of an amusement park.

"We usually go stand over there and watch the fireworks from behind the trees," said Paquette.

If you are hoping to go to the park this weekend, you can check the Six Flags New England website to see if your favorite ride will be up and running.