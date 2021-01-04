Six Flags Drive-thru Photo 1.png

(Photo courtesy: Six Flags New England)

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England made a big announcement Monday.

The park launched an all-new Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru experience.

Six Flags Drive-thru Photo 3.jpg

(Photo courtesy: Six Flags New England)

It will feature a light show, holiday-themed displays, and festive characters from a safe distance. You can also buy winter treats to enjoy from the comfort of your car, which can be purchased online beforehand.

The event kicks off this Thursday and will run nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Sunday.

Six Flags Drive-thru Photo 2.png

(Photo courtesy: Six Flags New England)

It will be open again from Wednesday, January 13, through Monday, January 18.

The experience is free for all members and season pass holders. Tickets for the general public are $9.99 for adults and $4.99 for kids. Reservations are required.

Six Flags Drive-thru Photo 4.JPG

(Photo courtesy: Six Flags New England)

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Six Flags New England website.

