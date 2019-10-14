AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Scare Capital of New England' crowning a new champion, in the annual coffin challenge.
Six contestants battled it out for hours to see who would remain in their coffin for roughly 30 hours straight at Six Flags New England in Agawam.
Now a winner is named for 2019!
Communications manager Jennifer McGrath tells Western Mass News the contestants this year brought their 'A'-game.... taking whatever challenges have been thrown at them in the process.
"This contest has been absolutely insane. They have an option to pack and go -- or withstand whatever we're going to through their way."
So who took the win this year?
Kenneth from Connecticut.
He won Gold Season Passes for 2020, a pair of Haunted House passes for 2019 with Ride Exit Passes for the ultimate experience ...oh and $600.
He also gave 3 of his co-contestants $50 dollars a piece from his prize.
