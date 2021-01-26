SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England is helping their neighbors this winter.
Through the Six Flags Friends Initiative, the park is donating over $20,000 in food to the Springfield Rescue Mission by providing warm meals for those in need.
The donation includes thousands of pounds of french fries, chicken patties and fingers, and prime-rib.
The rescue mission will create healthy warm meals to disperse to hundreds of homeless people within Springfield.
"The need is greater than ever before and talking to our friends at the Springfield Rescue Mission during COVID, a time of crisis, for folks living on the street, it's tougher than ever before," said Jennifer McGrath with Six Flags New England.
Six Flags has been partnering with the Springfield Rescue Mission for over a decade and said they are honored to support the local community during these unprecedented times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.