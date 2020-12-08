SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday spirit is alive at Six Flags New England.
Staff at the theme park donated over 400 toys to the children at Square One in Springfield on Tuesday.
The gifts brought smiles and the joy of the season to kids and their families.
Organizers said this year, the community support is more important than ever as activities are canceled due to the pandemic.
"We at Six Flags like to go big, just like our Holiday in the Park Lights, with millions of lights to enjoy, but truly this year has been so so challenging on so many and when we had the opportunity to make a donation with hundreds of toys throughout western Massachusetts, we knew it had to be done with Square One and we are just beyond thrilled to donate these toys," said Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath.
In a statement, Square One said today's gifts will help ensure children experience the magic of the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.