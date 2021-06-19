AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now over to the Thrill Capital of New England.
Six Flags partnered with Baystate Medical Center to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, and as an incentive, all participants received two free tickets to the park.
“So about to go to Six Flags and get healthy,” Springfield resident Sarah Brown said.
23-year-old Brown received her COVID-19 shot on Saturday at Six Flags New England.
“A single dose, perfect day Six Flags, there was no better option,” Brown said.
The amusement park in partnership with Baystate Medical Center held the free COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering only the Johnson and Johnson shot.
“The methodology behind that it’s one and done of course all of our guests come throughout all of New England it’s a little tricky to get folks back in about 30 days,” Six Flags New England Communications Manager Jennifer McGrath said.
McGrath said as an incentive, all participants, including Brown, received two free tickets that are good for the entire 2021 season.
“And knowing that they are getting the reward, not only of great health, not only of helping others but that they get two free tickets to New England’s largest theme park really seals the deal,” McGrath said.
McGrath said if there is a demand for more vaccinations in the community, they will work with Baystate Medical Center to hold another clinic.
“You better believe we would be happy to do this again. The two tickets for us are just a small token of appreciation for what they do,” McGrath explained.
She said getting vaccinated is the best way to say thank you to nurses and doctors after working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, keeping them safe is what they need. So, please, if you are wondering what you should do, go get vaccinated. Help us, help you to be safe,” McGrath said.
