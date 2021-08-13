AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Six Flags New England hosted a hiring event for its annual Fright Fest. The park is looking to hire hundreds of people for the event.
The communications manager for the park, Jen McGrath told us they looking to fill lots of positions, including food service, security, rides, games and scare actors! She told us there's an incentive for new employees.
"If you actually do your paperwork and get offered the position the same day, you get 50 bucks and there's a special bonus incentive if you work fright fest that you can get an extra $500," said McGrath.
Fright Fest kicks off on September 24th. Information on applying could be found here.
