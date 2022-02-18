AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Six Flags New England is preparing for their 2022 season with a big hiring event.
Six Flags is offering candidates the opportunity to be hired on the spot, receiving same day onboarding and paid training.
Western Mass News stopped by the park and spoke to communications manager Jennifer McGrath for more on the open positions.
"We have over 3000 positions to make our park work. We’re looking for so many positions rides, games, retail, security, you name it we have something for everybody," she said.
The hiring event runs through Monday. The hours are:
- Friday, February 18 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, February 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
