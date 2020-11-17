AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England is announcing its new COVID-19 safe Holiday in the Park Lights event.
Six Flags theme parks across the country began to close when the pandemic began back in March but now the gates in Agawam will reopen for the month long holiday event.
Holiday in the Park Lights will feature more than one million state of the art light displays on Christmas trees and around the park.
Characters will also be walking around and s'mores pits will be set up throughout the grounds.
The rides will remain closed to keep up with pandemic guidelines but park officials say they are thrilled to welcome back guests for a mile long walk-thru experience.
Holiday in the Park Lights begins on November 27th and will run through December on weekends and select days.
Guests will be subject to temperature checks upon entry and will be asked to social distance, wear masks and undergo touchless bag checks.
The event will be free to members and season pass holders with discounted day tickets going on sale Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
All guests will need to reserve their visit to manage attendance and stagger arrival times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.