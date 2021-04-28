AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England has announced it will open in accordance with state guidelines this May.
According to Marketing & Public Relations Manager Jennifer McGrath, the amusement park will open to members and season pass holders on Friday, May 14th. It will open to the general public just one day later on Saturday, May 15th.
All guests will need to reserve their visit to manage attendance and stagger arrival times. Several safety procedures will be put in effect upon guests arrival to the park including state-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks and advanced security-screening technology for touchless bag checks.
Face masks will be required for all guests over the age of two. Masks will be available for sale at the front gate for any guest without one.
Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on roller coasters, rides and attractions. There will also be extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols.
Modified menus will help facilitate touchless transactions and there will be plenty of supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants available.
The park will operate at 50 percent capacity.
