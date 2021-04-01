AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England is awaiting guidance from the state on when they can fully reopen.

Park President Pete Carmichael told us the amusement park is all set to go. They are just waiting for the state to take the next reopening step which, at this time, is unknown.

Dinosaurs will soon be taking over Six Flags New England. The thrill capitol is offering a walk-thru experience starting April 10 through May 23 with dinosaur-themed games, music, and characters.

What won’t be available, however, will be rollercoasters and other rides.

“We are awaiting the states guidelines to open,” Carmichael explained.

Carmichael told Western Mass News all the rides have undergone the proper yearly inspections.

“We have third party inspectors that are also deployed to ensure we have safe operation. Of course, there is also the Department of Public Safety that issues our license and they too go through the ride inspection,” Carmichael added.

The park has many different safety procedures in place, including a mask enforcement team.

“…That walk around with cute little signs that are very similar to the ones you see above me that will remind our guest that not only is a mask required, but it most also be worn properly through the day,” Carmichael said.

Tickets are available for the walk-thru event. Michael Theroux, the health agent for Agawam, said taking reservations will make for a good flow of traffic.

“So that automatically keeps the number of people down,” Theroux said.

Currently, Massachusetts is in Phase 4 Step 1 of reopening. Six Flags New England can open in Step 2 of Phase 4, but there is no date set for that yet.

However, just across the border in Connecticut, amusement parks can open with no capacity limits starting Friday.

Theroux said rides could fall under some of the other categories that have already opened up within the Bay State.

“This winter, they allowed ski resorts to open. I would assume a chairlift ride is pretty much the same as getting on a ride for an amusement park,” Theroux noted.

Theroux said the park has gone above and beyond with their plans and protocols to make sure everyone is safe.