AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Damage from Tuesday’s storms forced Six Flags New England to close early last night and remains closed on Wednesday.

We spoke to Christiane Tumbry, a mom visiting from Melrose. She told us she was celebrating her daughter's birthday when the rain and wind swept through the park. She added that her family was scared and waited out the storm in the bathroom until it was safe to come out.

“We were not expecting what we got,” Tumbry explained.

It was a scary sight for visiting guests at Six Flags New England on Tuesday afternoon. Western Mass News obtained video from inside the amusement park with the storm in full force. You can see branches covering rides and tables knocked over.

“…And the wind started to pick up and the lighting and thunderstorms and thunder were crazy,” Tumbry added.

Tumbry was at the park celebrating her daughter’s birthday when the storm raced through the area. She told Western Mass News that she was most concerned for lightning.

“…Because we were under the umbrella and I was scared we were going to hit or something. My husband was trying to calm me down,” Tumbry explained.

Tumbry said as conditions worsened, her children were very scared and started crying.

“…And things just starting flying all over the place. Stuffed animals flying, trash can flying, tables flying,” Tumbry noted.

Thanks to the quick thinking of an amusement park employee, she was able to seek shelter with her family inside a bathroom. Once outside, the aftermath could be seen across the park.

“There was a tree that fell on the ride, the Fireball. I mean the whole thing just came up on the Fireball ride,” Tumbry said.

More scenes from inside the park showed toppled trees and umbrellas flipped upside down.

Our Western Mass News SkyDrone captured the empty parking lots as the park remained closed on Wednesday.

“When we saw the damage, we were like ‘Oh my goodness. Thank God we are all safe,’” Tumbry said.

The damage wasn't limited to the amusement park. Other parts of Agawam were hit hard as well.

“We had several traffic lights out because of the storm. We lost power to over 500 customers,” said Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli.

Sapelli told Western Mass News that he hasn't seen this kind of storm damages in over 10 years. He urges residents to keep an eye on weather alerts.

“If they give you warnings to tell you get in your basement or whatever they give you as advice, you should certainly take it,” Sapelli noted.