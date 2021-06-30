AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The "Thrill Capital of New England" will be closed another day following storms earlier this week.
Six Flags New England said that they will be closed on Thursday, July 1 as cleanup efforts continue after a strong storm rolled through Agawam and caused damage across the amusement park.
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Damage from Tuesday’s storms forced Six Flags New England to close early last night and remains closed on Wednesday.
Park officials noted that it's anticipated that Six Flags will reopen on Friday, July 2.
Guests seeking additional information can visit the park's website.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available
