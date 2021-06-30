Six Flags storm damage 063021

Photo from viewer submitted video

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The "Thrill Capital of New England" will be closed another day following storms earlier this week.

Six Flags New England said that they will be closed on Thursday, July 1 as cleanup efforts continue after a strong storm rolled through Agawam and caused damage across the amusement park.

Park officials noted that it's anticipated that Six Flags will reopen on Friday, July 2.

Guests seeking additional information can visit the park's website.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.