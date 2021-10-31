AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Sunday was the final night of their annual Fright Fest.
It was extra spooky on Halloween! Haunted decor and zombies filled the midway, to give guests one last fright. Parkgoers we spoke to said they were enjoying themselves.
"It's pretty fun, it's pretty fun...Kinda just walking around, workers are scaring people it's kind of funny," said Efrain Colon, a parkgoer.
After the Halloween fun comes to a close this evening, winter holidays are front and center for employees, as the park switches gears to prepare for Holiday in the park.
