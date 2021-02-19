AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While it may still be winter, Six Flags New England is already thinking about sunnier and warmer days ahead.
The Agawam theme park said Friday that they are preparing to reopen this spring, pending guidance from state officials, and are looking to hire thousands of seasonal employees.
Rather than their in-person hiring event typically held each year at their facility, they will be hosing a virtual "Rapid Hiring Event" from Friday, February 26 through Sunday, February 28 for positions across the park including:
- Rides
- Admissions
- Food service
- Games
- Lifeguards
- Loss prevention
- Cleanliness team
- EMT
- Security officers
- Entertainment
- Retail
Positions begin at $13.50 per hours and applicants must be at least 16 years old. Those interested can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com.
